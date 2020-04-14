Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers for children homeschooling during quarantine

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    HOUSTON Rockets star Russell Westbrook has donated 650 computers to children in need so they can continue learning with schools shut down because of the new coronavirus.

    Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation teamed with Comp-U-Dopt and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner's office of education to provide computers to underprivileged children across the city.

    Comp-U-Dopt has given almost 1,000 computers to families in Houston since March 18 through a computer drive-thru.

      Families register through the Comp-U-Dopt website and can get a free computer if they are selected through a lottery. Turner's office said that 83% of students given computers live in households earning less than $35,000 a year.

      "Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court," Turner said. "This donation will be a game changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis."

        PHOTO: AP

