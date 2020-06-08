Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan join BLM march in Compton

RUSSELL Westbrook spoke in front of protesters on Sunday at a Black Lives Matter march in Compton, California (Monday, Manila time) that was also attended by DeMar DeRozan.

Raised in Southern California, joined the sports stars who have helped lead calls for social change after the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody.

“Continue to stick together … continue to fight for one another,” said the The Houston Rockets guard.

“Protect your own, protect your team, protect your family.

“In times like this, we need to stick together.”

The former NBA MVP asked the protesters to raise a fist and a moment of silence as he said: “For our lost ones. For their families. For their struggles.”

DeRozan, the San Antonio Spurs star guard, is from Compton.

Protests continued across the US after the death of George Floyd while in custody in Minnesota.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown and other Bucks players led thousands of fans in a protest march through downtown Milwaukee also on Sunday.

Floyd died last week after pleading that he could not breathe as a police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Reports say officers responded to a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd used a forged check.

