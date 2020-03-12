Days after making light of virus scare, Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

RUDY Gobert, who tried to make light of the coronavirus scare days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The test result, the NBA said, was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off time for the Jazz-Thunder game on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) was called off.

The French national squad big man was said to have touched every microphone within his reach after talking to the media at a press conference, trying to make a point about people overreacting to the virus situation.

On Wednesday, Gobert was declared questionable due to illness, along with Emmanuel Mudiay, before news of the positive test came out. The match at Oklahoma City was about to start, with starting lineups already announced, but teams were sent back to the locker rooms.

More than half an hour after the scheduled start, after the hype crew tried to keep the fans entertained, the announcement was made that game has been called off due to “unforeseen circumstances.”