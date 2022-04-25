Rudy Gobert fined $25,000 for profanity during live TV interview

NEW YORK — Utah center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 (around P1.3 million) by the NBA on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) for using profanity during a live televised interview.

Gobert made the comments on Saturday after dunking down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in a 100-99 victory over Dallas that evened the Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

Gobert was then asked about the talk about what the Jazz can accomplish in the playoffs and responded with a profane response.

Rudy Gobert and the Jazz have tied the series with the Mavericks, 2-2.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.