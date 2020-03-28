Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jazz staff cleared of coronavirus

RUDY Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Utah Jazz have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health two weeks after being tested for coronavirus.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, followed by Mitchell.

The players were put in quarantine or isolation after Gobert and Mitchell tested positive, and the UDOH said on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) the team, including staff, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.

Still, the team members will continue social distancing, the Jazz said on their website.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Gobert’s test result came out.