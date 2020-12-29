Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Dec 29
    NBA

    Ja Morant hauled off injured early in Grizzlies game at Nets

    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.

    Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.

    The Grizzlies announced he would not return to the game.

    Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again