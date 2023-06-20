There are more big-men prospects in NBA draft not named Wembanyama

VICTOR Wembanyama has long been earmarked to be the No. 1 overall selection in the NBA draft, a player so unique that he defies traditional categorization.

He headlines The Associated Press' list of big men in the draft with a 7-foot-3 frame that could eventually help him dominate inside to go with his perimeter skills.

The AP previously noted the top guard prospects in the draft, along with forwards and international players to watch. Here's a look at the top big-men likely to hear their names called on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time):

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, France

STRENGTHS: An incomparable combination of skills and size have made the French star a generational prospect with can't-miss expectations unseen since LeBron James. He can roam the perimeter, handle the ball and shoot off the dribble like a guard, but his length helps him score over defenders inside along with racking up blocks and deflections. And with San Antonio holding the top pick, he’ll soon be under the tutelage of a five-time NBA champion in Gregg Popovich.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Among his countless highlights, one play from April stands out: the sight of Wembanyama missing an off-the-dribble stepback 3-pointer — only to fly in and tip dunk his own miss.

CONCERNS: Essentially none. The 19-year-old could probably stand to add strength to handle physical defenders.

DERECK LIVELY II, Duke



STRENGTHS: The lean 7-foot-1 freshman arrived at Duke as 247sports' No. 2-ranked national recruit and came on in the season's second half as a strong rim protector nimble enough to defend in open space. He ranked ninth nationally in blocked shots (2.41). The highlight came in a February win against rival North Carolina, when the first-round prospect dominated while scoring just four points thanks to 14 rebounds and eight blocks.

“I've seen him really change high-school games or AAU games with doing the same thing,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said afterward. “Usually bigs are so hungry to score. That's not necessarily the most efficient play or the best play for him.”

Watch Now

CONCERNS: The 19-year-old wasn't a dominant rebounder despite his length (5.4 average, six double-digit outings in 34 games). His offensive game was limited beyond putbacks and alley-oops, including a scoreless game with no shot attempts in 36 minutes against a physical Tennessee team as Duke fell in the NCAA Tournament's second round. Adding bulk to a 230-pound frame could help both areas.

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana