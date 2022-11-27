Green, Sengun career-highs lift Rockets past Thunder for rare back-to-back wins

HOUSTON — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26.

Smith is the 12th player 19 years old or younger to have at least three double-doubles within his first 18 games. Smith recorded his 100th career defensive rebound in the first quarter as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder's first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.

Josh Giddey chipped in 18 points and Jalen Williams scored 11 for the Thunder, who have dropped four of five.

After missing Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Eric Gordon and Sengun returned to the starting lineup and had an immediate impact for Houston.

Sengun scored seven points in the first quarter before Gordon made a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left for a 23-22 lead. Gordon finished with 15 points and was 4 of 6 on 3s.

Houston then hit 7 of 11 (63.6%) from behind the arc in the second quarter and outscored Oklahoma City 42-22 en route to its biggest lead of the season, going up 65-44 at the half.

The Rockets finished the first half shooting 11 of 19 (57.9%) from 3 and 18 of 36 (50%) for the game.

All five starters for the Rockets finished in double digits in scoring. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Mike Muscala missed his third straight game with a broken left pinky … Oklahoma City started the game 1 of 8 from 3 and finished 9 of 37 (24.3%).

Rockets: Gordon and Sengun both had been sidelined by right groin strains.… Ja'Sean Tate was out for the 12th straight game with a sore right ankle.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At New Orleans on Monday

Rockets: At Denver on Monday