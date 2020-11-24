Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 24
    NBA

    Retooling Rockets adding another big man, finalizing deal with DeMarcus Cousins

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    WITH James Harden and Russell Westbrook seeking trades, the Houston Rockets continue their offseason makeover with another big man signing.

    Houston is finalizing a deal with DeMarcus Cousins after a deal to acquire big man Christian Wood from the Detroit Pistons, according to reports.

    Cousins, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last season but injured his knee during a workout and never got to play with the eventual champions, is expected to get minimum pay on a non-guaranteed deal with the Rockets.

    Harden reportedly turned down the Rockets’ offer of a $103 million extension as he seeks a move to the Brooklyn Nets.

    Westbrook is also seeking a new team, apparently determined to get back to his role as scoring leader, after one year sharing court with Harden.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again