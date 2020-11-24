Retooling Rockets adding another big man, finalizing deal with DeMarcus Cousins

WITH James Harden and Russell Westbrook seeking trades, the Houston Rockets continue their offseason makeover with another big man signing.

Houston is finalizing a deal with DeMarcus Cousins after a deal to acquire big man Christian Wood from the Detroit Pistons, according to reports.

Cousins, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last season but injured his knee during a workout and never got to play with the eventual champions, is expected to get minimum pay on a non-guaranteed deal with the Rockets.

Harden reportedly turned down the Rockets’ offer of a $103 million extension as he seeks a move to the Brooklyn Nets.

Westbrook is also seeking a new team, apparently determined to get back to his role as scoring leader, after one year sharing court with Harden.

