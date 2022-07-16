Robinson-Earl and Jalen Williams star, Holmgren sits out as Thunder down Warriors

JEREMIAH Robinson-Earl had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Jalen Williams had 10 points with six assists and Oklahoma City beat Golden State, 90-82, on Friday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (Saturday, Manila time).

Gabe Brown and Jaden Shackelford each scored 12 points for Oklahoma City (3-1). Eugene Omoruyi scored 11 points and Vit Krejci had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Chet Holmgren did not play.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points and James Wiseman added 14 for Golden State (1-3). Quinndary Weatherspoon added 11 points and Gui Santos had 10.

76ERS 97, NUGGETS 71

GRANT Riller scored 18 points and Trevelin Queen added 17 as Philadelphia routed Denver.

Riller scored 13 points, in just six first-half minutes, to help Philadelphia build a 48-27 lead. Denver shot just 25.6% from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 from 3-point range. The 76ers led 69-39 late in the third quarter.

Isaiah Joe had 14 points and four 3-pointers for Philadelphia (2-2). Justin Smith and Aminu Mohammed each scored 10 points.

Mbaye N'Diaye scored 12 points and Christian Braun had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Denver (2-2).

