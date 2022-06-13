Williams III dealing with knee soreness; Klay finds tonic at the bay

KLAY Thompson posted on social media he jumped in the bay on Saturday for an open-water swim.

He wrote: "The ocean heals the mind, body & soul."

Steph Curry's Splash Brother scored 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting in Game Four. Thompson's 35.8 percent shooting is the lowest for any NBA Finals he has played, and he is making just 34.2% from deep — down from 58.5% on 3s in the 2019 finals.

Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) will mark the three-year anniversary of when he got injured in those finals, during the Warriors' decisive Game Six loss to Toronto that clinched the Raptors' first title at Oracle Arena.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee that required surgery and began a more than 2 1/2-year absence. During that stretch he also tore his right Achilles tendon and needed that repaired.

CURRY'S KICKS

When told he is 3-0 in his purple game sneakers, Curry could only laugh and hope he hadn't now been jinxed.

And, no, he wasn't keeping track of that obscure stat.

"I did not even know that, so I appreciate you," Curry said. "I don't know if that messes with the juju on there if I'm aware of the record now. I've got a lot of different colors, so we'll see. We'll see what happens. Got me thinking now, too."

Steph Curry and the Warriors look to take control in the title series. PHOTO: AP

INJURY REPORT

Celtics center Robert Williams III is still dealing with soreness in his troublesome left knee. He had surgery in March to repair torn cartilage before returning for Game Three of the first round against Brooklyn. The Celtics continue to monitor him, though Udoka said the 6-foot-9 big man was better Sunday.

Boston didn't find a specific moment on film that showed when Williams might have re-aggravated the tender knee.

"Doing better, the day off, the rest, equaled with today and tomorrow, optimistic he'll be good to go," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. "But we'll test it before the game as usual."

