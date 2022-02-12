Robert Bolick signs new contract with Northport

Robert Bolick and NorthPort finally came to an agreement for a new contract that ensure his stay with the team for the PBA Governors Cup.

Terms of the deal were not divulged but Bolick signed the contract in the presence of NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan and his representative Marvin Espiritu on Saturday.

Robert Bolick remains a Batang Pier.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former San Beda standout will be in NorthPort's game against Rain or Shine on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum but will not play yet.

Earlier, Gilas coach Chot Reyes posted on social media a video showing Bolick practicing for the national team pool that is preparing for the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.