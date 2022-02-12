Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Robert Bolick signs new contract with Northport

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Robert Bolick stays with the team that made him the No. 3 pick in the 2018 PBA Draft.

    Robert Bolick and NorthPort finally came to an agreement for a new contract that ensure his stay with the team for the PBA Governors Cup.

    Terms of the deal were not divulged but Bolick signed the contract in the presence of NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan and his representative Marvin Espiritu on Saturday.

    Robert Bolick Northport vs BlackwaterRobert Bolick remains a Batang Pier.

      The former San Beda standout will be in NorthPort's game against Rain or Shine on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum but will not play yet.

      Earlier, Gilas coach Chot Reyes posted on social media a video showing Bolick practicing for the national team pool that is preparing for the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

