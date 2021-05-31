COLUMN: Reversal of fortunes in LA as Clippers rise, Lakers fade

CHICAGO - The back of the jersey says "Doncic," which is odd because the performance was anything but Luka-like.

This guy wearing No.11 today seemed like an impostor, Luke at the Y, a gym rat who can occasionally leap from average to good.

He ended up with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in Game 4, which played out in front of a nervous home crowd of 17,761 at the American Airlines Center.

Nice numbers, but not enough. Magnificent, not just decent, is needed by the Mavericks to topple the Clippers and they didn't come close to getting that from their ailing star.

Hindered by a cervical strain, a malady that causes him pain on his neck and left arm, Doncic missed 15 of 24 field goals and went just 1-for-7 from 3. He logged 36 uncomfortable minutes in a forgettable appearance that included four turnovers.

Clippers 106. Dallas 81.

In fairness to the Clips, Doncic was healthy and scored 44 when they also seized Game 3, 110-108, just two nights before.

After looking so disjointed and disinterested in their Games 1 and 2 debacles at the Staples Center earlier this week, the Clippers have suddenly found their groove back.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are averaging a combined 63 points per and the Clippers are making 50.8 percent of their field goals and 36.5 percent of their 3s. They are also outrebounding the Mavs, 42.5 to 37.5.

Most importantly, the defense that was advertised as one of the best in the NBA, is finally living up to its potential, putting the compromised Mavs in a dangerous chokehold.

After pouring 240 points in their two victories, the Mavericks have been held to 189 in their two losses.

I don't think that even a healthy, triple-double spewing Doncic can reverse this trend. His injury, untimely and undeserved. is sure to hasten the Mavericks' post-season demise.

Following their 0-2 series start, I alluded to the Clippers as the kind of grief-prone franchise that makes their fans turn to alcohol.

I was right.

But I was wrong on the beverage because this unexpected, amazing, turnaround will lead to a celebratory champagne bath on the way to the second round.

LAKERS WOES. In a perfect world, NBA stars play full-time and give you the loudest bang for the big bucks they're getting paid with.

Anthony Davis, however, seems to be cursed when it comes to staying healthy.

The injury bug bit him so bad this season he looked like a part-time, seasonal employee who missed 36 of the Lakers' 72 regular season games.

He went down again today, this time a groin injury that rendered him useless and unplayable in the entire second half of L.A. 's 100-92 Game 4 defeat.

Already suffering from a sprained knee, Davis is listed as day-to-day and may still play in Game 5 of a series that is knotted at 2-2.

Playing is one thing, being effective is another. Groin injuries are bad news. Just ask LeBron, who missed 17 consecutive games when he sustained a groin injury in December 2018.

The King says he is ready for the challenge of heading to Phoenix without A.D.

Well, count me as one of those who just jumped off the purple-and-gold bandwagon.

Without Davis, these current Lakers are a poor replica of the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers team that Bron joyfully abandoned as he eloped with the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma is playing so bad he looks like an undercover agent for the Suns. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hurt and they don't miss his awful shooting. Marc Gasol is not aging gracefully on defense while Motnrezl Harrell is getting benched.

Those being said, the only things LeBron will carry are more flops and more crying to the refs.

No Davis. No nada.

Suns win Game 5.

Bet the house on this.