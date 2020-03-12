Raptors, Wizards on quarantine after playing against Gobert, Jazz

THE Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards said their players will go on self-quarantine because their teams recently played games against the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert.

Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, prompting the NBA to suspend its season 'until further notice' with the playoffs just around the corner.

The Raptors said their players have also been tested for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results," the Wizards said in a statement.

"Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice,” the Raptors said.

The Wizards said players, coaches and basketball operations personnel are going to self-quarantine for the next three to four days.

The Wizards played at the Utah Jazz on Feb. 29. Washington also played Tuesday against the New York Knicks, another recent opponent of the Jazz.

The Wizards say players, coaches and basketball operations staff who have flu-like symptoms will be tested for coronavirus.