Siakam, Poeltl double-doubles lead Raptors past Thunder to stretch home streak

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto extended its season-high home winning streak to six games with a 128-111 win over Oklahoma City.

Raptors vs Thunder recap

Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points and Jalen Williams had 15 for the Thunder, who came in having won three straight and six of seven. Oklahoma City is 13-21 on the road.

Josh Giddey scored 13 points, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe each had 12 and Luguentz Dort scored 10 points for the Thunder.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN