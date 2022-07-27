Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Juancho Hernangomez joins his sixth team in the NBA.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    JUANCHO Hernangomez is set to suit up for the Toronto Raptors.

    The 26-year-old Hernangomez, who has played for five teams since being drafted 15th overall in 2016 before starring in the film "Hustle" alongside Adam Sandler this year, is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Raptors.

    See Hustle Adam Sandler is the best Adam Sandler

    Juancho Hernangomez, Adam SandlerBo Cruz and Stanley Sugerman at the stands in 'Hustle.'

    A member of the Spanish basketball team that won the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup, Hernangomez was picked by the Denver Nuggets and went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

    Hernangomez has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

