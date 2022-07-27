JUANCHO Hernangomez is set to suit up for the Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old Hernangomez, who has played for five teams since being drafted 15th overall in 2016 before starring in the film "Hustle" alongside Adam Sandler this year, is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Raptors.

Bo Cruz and Stanley Sugerman at the stands in 'Hustle.' PHOTO: Scott Yamano/Netflix Continue reading below ↓

A member of the Spanish basketball team that won the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup, Hernangomez was picked by the Denver Nuggets and went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

Hernangomez has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

