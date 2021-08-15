Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 15
    NBA

    Raptors rally from double digits down to beat Hornets

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Raptors new guy Precious Achiuwa delivers.
    PHOTO: Toronto Raptors Twitter

    SCOTTIE Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick, had 23 points to lead the Raptors, including a tying dunk with 20 seconds remaining in an 80-79 win in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

    Xavier Sneed missed two free throws for Charlotte with a second remaining.

    Following Barnes' tying jam, Dalano Banton made one of two free throws with to give Toronto a one-point lead.

    James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, led Charlotte with 14 points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Kai Jones, the No. 19 pick, added nine points with 16 rebounds for the Hornets.

      Precious Achiuwa had 19 points for the Raptors, including a tip with 2:23 remaining that cut Charlotte's lead to 79-75. He added a layup to trim the lead to two points.

      Malachi Flynn had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Toronto.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Raptors new guy Precious Achiuwa delivers.
      PHOTO: Toronto Raptors Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again