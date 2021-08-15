Raptors rally from double digits down to beat Hornets

SCOTTIE Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick, had 23 points to lead the Raptors, including a tying dunk with 20 seconds remaining in an 80-79 win in the NBA Summer League on Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Xavier Sneed missed two free throws for Charlotte with a second remaining.

Following Barnes' tying jam, Dalano Banton made one of two free throws with to give Toronto a one-point lead.

James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, led Charlotte with 14 points.

Kai Jones, the No. 19 pick, added nine points with 16 rebounds for the Hornets.

Precious Achiuwa had 19 points for the Raptors, including a tip with 2:23 remaining that cut Charlotte's lead to 79-75. He added a layup to trim the lead to two points.

Malachi Flynn had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Toronto.

