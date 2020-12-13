Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Raptors overcome slow start, defeat Hornets as LaMelo Ball struggles

    Charlotte's LaMelo Ball tries to get past Toronto's Terence Davis II and Malachi Flynn.
    THE Toronto Raptors shrugged off a slow start, defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 111-100, in a preseason game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    Matt Thomas scored 16 points off the bench for the Raptors, who fell behind early 23-32, before taking control with a 35-point second quarter.

    Terence Davis II added 13 points for the Raptors.

    OG Onunoby was the only Toronto starter to score in double figures, delivering 11 points.

    Third pick LaMelo Ball missed all five field goal attempts, going scoreless in 16 minutes of play for Charlotte.

    Miles Bridges had 12 points, while Bismack Biyombo and Gordon Hayward scored 11 each for the Hornets.

