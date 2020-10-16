Rajon Rondo expected to turn down final year of Lakers deal: report

THE Los Angeles Lakers may still be cherishing the moment, celebrating their latest championship, but one player is already looking ahead to the future.

Rajon Rondo is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract that will make him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Chris Sheridan of BasketballNews.com reported the development, quoting a source that the veteran playmaker will “definitely” turn down his player-option worth $2.96 million.

The 34-year-old Rondo, a key cog in the Lakers’ title drive, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 boards in24.7 minutes in the playoffs, sparked talk of testing the free-agent waters in his recent interview with First Take.

“I’m definitely going to entertain it,” Rondo said when asked about free agency. “Obviously, always thinking about running it back with a great group of guys and coaching staff. I can’t thank those guys enough for giving me a shot the last couple of years. It’s been amazing playing for this organization.

“My agent and I will sit down and talk, but right now, I’m just kind of enjoying the moment, continuing to ride this high out,” he added. “I don’t want to think about free agency right now; I’ve got a couple of months to do that as well. Right now, I’m going to enjoy the time with my family, friends, take a lot of great vacations and keep enjoying life.”

