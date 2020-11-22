Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, set to sign with Hawks

RAJON Rajon Rondo took to Instagram to post what appeared to be a farewell message to the Lakers, after he helped them win this past season's NBA title. He thanked the team's front office and coach Frank Vogel, among others.

He ended the post with "Now, what's next..."

The answer came quickly.

Rondo agreed later on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to a two-year deal with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told AP.

Rondo became the latest addition in a busy two days of movement for Atlanta. The Hawks agreed with guard Kris Dunn earlier Saturday on a two-year contract worth $10 million, a second person told AP. And Atlanta also agreed Friday with Danilo Gallinari on a three-year contract.

