    NBA

    Quentin Grimes nails six of Knicks’ 21 triples in rout of Hawks

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride show the way for New York.
    PHOTO: Knicks Instagram

    LAS VEGAS — Quentin Grimes scored 26 points and made six of New York's 21 3-pointers in the Knicks' 104-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) in the NBA Summer League.

    Grimes, taken with the 25th pick in this year's draft, went 10 of 17 from the field. Miles McBride added 19 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 14 for the Knicks.

    Quickley also had seven assists and six rebounds.

    Javin DeLaurier led Atlanta with 18 points. The rookie from Duke went 7 of 9 from the field.

    Quentin GrimesQuentin Grimes

