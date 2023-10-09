Pritchard powers Celtics past 76ers hours after getting four-year $30M extension

BOSTON — Payton Pritchard scored 26 points hours after agreeing to a four-year, $30 million contract extension, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-106, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) in the preseason opener for both teams.

Pritchard shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers, and had four assists in 23 minutes for the Celtics. Pritchard's three-point play gave Boston a 102-101 lead with 4:28 left to play and the Celtics stayed in front from there.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting and accounted for all the scoring in a 9-0 third-quarter run as Boston took an 81-80 lead into the final period.

Kristaps Porzingis hit all four of his first-half shots — including a 3-pointer — and all four of his free throws, scoring 13 of his 17 points to help Boston take a 59-57 lead at halftime. Jayson Tatum had 13 points and 10 rebounds, but shot just 3 for 13 and went 0 for 4 on 3s.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: AP

Tyrese Maxey finished with 24 points and four assists to lead the 76ers. Jaden Springer had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Tobias Harris added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Patrick Beverley scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Maxey scored 13 points in the first quarter to help Philadelphia take a 29-20 lead.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph