Without Beal, Wizards stretch streak to three with win over Jazz

WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz, 121-112, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) for their season-high third straight victory.

Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four of them 3-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah (10-4), which had a four-game winning streak broken. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17.

The Wizards scored 16 straight points to close the first half and open the second, taking a 65-55 lead early in the third quarter. Utah cut the lead to 104-98 with 6:29 to play but couldn't get any closer.

Jazz: G Malik Beasley was able to witness the birth of a baby since Utah's last game on Wednesday in Atlanta. "The travel schedule in the NBA sometimes puts a lot of people in some weird situations as it relates to family," coach Will Hardy said. "Got some great timing with that one to be able to be with his wife for that moment. We were happy that he got to go home and we're happy that he's back." … G Talen Horton-Tucker had 12 points and a season-high 10 assists in 17 minutes. … Beasley had 16 points.

Wizards: Coach Wes Unseld Jr said that he doesn't expect Beal to play on Sunday. "He's out of protocol, which is a positive. He's missed five or six days, so there's some concern with his conditioning. He's going to work out and get a ramp up before we throw him out there." … Porzingis returned after missing Thursday's game against Dallas with a strained left groin.

