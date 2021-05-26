Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for violating NBA virus protocols

    by Associated Press
    NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 (around P2.4 million) on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for violating the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.

    The league said Porzingis attended a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game One of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before tipoff of Game Two.

    The violation by Porzingis didn't create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn't necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status.

