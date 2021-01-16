Pope Francis signs, blesses Atlanta Hawks Martin Luther King jersey

POPE Francis signed and blessed a jersey he received from the Atlanta Hawks.

The jersey, a Hawks’ 20-21 Martin Luther King City Edition jersey, had "Francis" and the No. 1 on the back. The Hawks unveiled this version of their jersey last fall.

"On Dr. King's birthday, @Pontifex blessed our 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey to honor our shared commitment to making positive change in social equality, economic empowerment and love," the Hawks posted on social media., with a link to the team merchandise page.

Profits from the jersey sales will go directly towards the Atlanta community, according to NBA.com.

, which will honor civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and mark the first time the initials of an individual will be featured prominently on the chest of an official NBA game uniform.

