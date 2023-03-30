Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Mar 30
    NBA

    Beal faces charges after incident with fan after Wizards game at Magic

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    ORLANDO, Florida — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic.

    Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said.

    See Ben Simmons shut down for season with nerve injury in his back

    Beal had not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney's Office, but prosecutors said they didn't have a record of the case late Tuesday.

    The Wizards acknowledged they knew about the situation with Beal in Orlando but declined to comment.

    Bradley Beal

    According to the police report, Beal was walking down a tunnel at Amway Center to the Wizards' locker room following the team's 122-112 loss to the Magic. A fan swore at Beal and accused him of causing the fan to lose $1,300 from a bet.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Beal walked back toward the fan and his friends, and began to exchange words, investigators said. At some point, Beal swatted a hat off the head of the heckler's friend, police said, allegedly hitting the friend's head.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The friend contacted police the next day to report the alleged assault and provided police with video of the confrontation.

      A spokesman for the Magic said the team has never had a similar incident but is discussing potentially adding security in that general seating area.

      Beal, 29, was the third overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Wizards. He was selected in the 2013 All-Rookie First Team and is a three-time All-Star.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again