COLUMN: Playoff D-Rose is back

CHICAGO - Things are looking up in New York.

It's springtime there now, and after a long winter's hibernation, the flowers and trees at Central Park are once again growing and lending a kaleidoscope of all things beautiful.

With the coronavirus slowly weakening following an aggressive vaccine roll-out, the mask mandate has been eased and the city that never sleeps crawls cautiously back to its normal frenzy.

Over at the Madison Square Garden where 82 percent of arena capacity was allowed, 16,254 fans witnessed a familiar, annual phenomenon that we here in Chicago used to relish season after season.

A Rose bloomed.

Derrick Rose.

In yet another moment of redemption, the former Bull dropped 26 points and four assists to extricate the Knicks from what would have been a disastrous 0-2 cliff to plunge into.

NewYork 101. Atlanta 92.

"I've waited for this moment a long time," said Rose, who hit 9 of 21 field goals including 2-for-3 from 3. He also made all six of his free throws.

I can't say he has arrived because even though his journey had been pockmarked with struggles and obstacles, D-Rose never really left.

But that moment he is talking about - fans in the stands and a big playoff game to shine on - is definitely here.

PHOTO: AP

And so are the resurgent Knicks, who have mustered back their menace and moxie under the militaristic Tom Thibodeau.

Powered by Trae Young's 30-point assault, the Hawks raced to a 57-42 lead and threatened to blow the Knicks out of their building while leaving the scene with a commanding 2-0 series.

BUT THE SECOND HALF TOLD ANOTHER TALE.

New York tightened the defensive screws that paved the way for a 32-18 third quarter run. And by the time Rose knocked down a 7-foot bunny to put the Knicks ahead, 93-91, with 4:45 to go, Atlanta had no more fight to give.

Considering the injuries that have impeded his career, the stat that stuck out the most in Rose's masterpiece today was the 39 minutes he played. And Derrick swears his 32-year old legs are ready for more workload.

"I'm good, man," he told The New York Post. "I prep myself for this. I've been working my butt off for a couple of years now, get my body right, take care of myself pretty good."

To say that this 26-piece nugget was vintage Rose is a little less accurate.

Rose the Knickerbocker is a repackaged version of the 2011 MVP.

While the 6-foot-2, 200-pound point guard no longer has the same burst of speed and freaky athleticism, the basketball IQ remains superior, allowing him to carefully pick his spots while being more prudent with his shot selection.

The aerial forays that routinely dazzled us are few and far between. Floaters and mid-range jumpers are the new norm, coming in dangerous waves. And the assists rate is still high, this time with less turnovers to dilute its impact.

PHOTO: AP

No word yet on whether he'll start for Game 3 in Atlanta and yank the ineffective Elfrid Payton as court general.

This one's official though.

Playoff D-Rose is back.