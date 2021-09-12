Player posterized by LeBron nearly a decade ago hired as Lakers assistant

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    THE Los Angeles Lakers continue to make changes to the club, and have added a new member to the coaching staff.

    John Lucas III, former Minnesota Timberwolves player development coach, has been hired by the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

    While playing for the Chicago Bulls in 2012, Lucas became one of James’ poster victims, getting leapt over by the then Miami Heat forward for a savage slam.

    Coach Frank Vogel is now without Jason Kidd, who has been tapped head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, but the Lakers have hired former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale to join assistants Phil Handy and Mike Penberthy.

    Here’s another look at the play.

