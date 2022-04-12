Chris Finch, assistant coaches ink contract extension with Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), after guiding the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch's assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs.

"They came to me. I think that shows the type of energy and commitment in the building. Everything's going in the right direction here. It's a fun time to be a part of the Timberwolves," said Finch, who was hired midway through the 2020-21 season to replace the fired Ryan Saunders.

Finch has a 62-61 record for the second-best winning percentage (.504) by a head coach in Timberwolves history. The late Flip Saunders (.521) is first. Minnesota went 46-36 this season, the second-best record for the long-languishing franchise over the past 18 years.

Chris Finch's Timberwolves led the NBA in scoring this season at 115.9 points per game.

"They're not always easy decisions in this business, but this one was a very easy one. Coach has been a terrific partner for me, and the results on the floor are clear," executive vice president for basketball operations Sachin Gupta said.

The 52-year-old Finch has been an assistant with Toronto, New Orleans, Denver and Houston. The Timberwolves led the NBA in scoring this season at 115.9 points per game, a first in franchise history. Their defense also forced a league-leading average of 16.3 turnovers per game.

"He's always communicating, making sure everybody's straight," guard Anthony Edwards said. "That's what you love about him."

