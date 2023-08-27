Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PJ Washington signing 3-year $48M deal to stay with Hornets

    P.J. Washington agrees to a 3-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Hornets, AP source says
    by steve reed, ap
    A day ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract with starting forward PJ Washington, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

    The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) because the deal is not expected to be signed and become official until early next week.

    ESPN was first to report the deal.

    The 25-year-old Washington was a restricted free agent and his new deal prevents him from hitting the unrestricted free agent market next summer.

    PJ Washington

    The 12th pick in the 2019 draft, Washington has spent all four seasons with the Hornets following his career at Kentucky. He is coming off a season in which he started 73 games for Charlotte and averaged a career-high 15.7 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

    The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Washington averaged 2 3-pointers per game and shot just 34.8% from beyond the arc. He scored 43 points in March against Oklahoma City.

      PHOTO: AP

