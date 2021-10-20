Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Top pick Cade Cunningham ruled out for Pistons opener against Bulls

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team's season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

    Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

    Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success.

    The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship, two Eastern Conference titles and six trips to the conference finals.

    Cade CunninghamCade Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

