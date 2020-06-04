Pistons performance center to reopen for voluntary individual workouts

THE Detroit Pistons are set to reopen their practice facility, starting Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Pistons announced that the team's performance center will enter its first phase of reopening, for voluntary, individual workouts. Players and essential staff have guidelines from public health officials, the CDC and the NBA. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state's stay-at-home order on Monday.

The Pistons (20-46) had the 26th-best record in the league when the season was halted because of the coronavirus, meaning they would not be in playoff contention if the NBA adopts a 22-team plan for resuming play.

