Pistons guard Bruce Brown eager to see action after thumb surgery last month

DETROIT — Pistons guard Bruce Brown had thumb surgery last month and is ready to play if the NBA season resumes.

Brown said during a video conference on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) that a ligament was placed back onto his thumb bone.

"If the season was to start, I'd be back," he said. "I think my timeline was like six weeks."

Brown said he played through the problem this season, and while it could be painful, it didn't limit him much.

Brown has scored 8.9 points per game this season, more than double his average as a rookie in 2018-19.