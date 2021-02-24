Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 24
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns waive backup center Damian Jones

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have waived reserve center Damian Jones.

    The 25-year-old Jones appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He was never able to consistently break into the playing rotation, falling behind Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric and Jae Crowder on the depth chart.

    The 6-foot-11 Jones also has played for the Warriors and Hawks during his five-year career. His most productive season came last year with the Hawks, when he averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

    The Suns' roster now has 15 players.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again