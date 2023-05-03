Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Chris Paul ‘day to day’ with left groin strain ahead of Suns-Nuggets Game 3

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PHOENIX — Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered “day to day” as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series.

    The team updated Paul’s status on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time). Game Three is on Friday in Phoenix.

    Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game Two on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

    Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

      The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference and won both of the first two games by double digits.

