Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart show way as surging Pelicans hold off Magic

By JOHN DENTON, AP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.

Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining. Devonte Graham added 20 points and five 3-pointers for the Pelicans, who improved to 6-12 on the road. Ingram hit 12 of 23 shots and topped 30 points for the fifth time this season.

Cole Anthony returned after missing three games with a sprained ankle to score 22 points for the Magic, who also got 22 points from Gary Harris. Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Wendell Carter Jr., who had missed the previous two games with a right leg strain, had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando's only lead of the night came at 2-0. New Orleans led by 12 at halftime, and Ingram scored the Pelicans' first 12 points of the second half to extend the advantage to 65-45.

Orlando responded with a 31-14 burst and got within 83-78 by the start of the fourth quarter.

RISING ROOKIE

While Jalen Suggs has been out of action the past three weeks with a fractured right thumb, Wagner, the Magic's other first-round pick, has thrived for the injury-ravaged team.

The No. 8 overall pick out of Michigan came into Thursday ranked third among NBA rookies in scoring (14.9 points per game), fourth in steals (1.1) and seventh in rebounds (4.7).

"The thing that sticks out the most, other than his IQ, is his competitive spirit," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "He wants to do things right at all times and he's hard on himself. It's his IQ and that competitive edge that he carries."

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Already hit hard by injuries, New Orleans took a few more hits on Thursday with starters Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID-19 illness) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (health and safety protocols) and reserve Naji Marshall (protocols) out of action. Valanciunas came into Thursday second in the NBA in rebounds and first in second-chance points per game.

Magic: Mosley said R.J. Hampton is out of the health and safety protocols, but won't return until he gets in time to work on his conditioning. ... Actor Chase Stokes ("Outer Banks") and former Magic point guard Carlos Arroyo sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Magic: At Miami on Sunday night.

