Pelicans rally to victory as Suns suffer double blow with Booker injury

PHOENIX — Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, CJ McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, 125-114, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) in Game Two, evening the series in their Western Conference first-round matchup.

Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they're unsure about the health status of All-Star guard Devin Booker, who was spectacular in the first half with 31 points before leaving with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter.

The Suns — who led the NBA with a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season — trailed 77-74 when he departed.

Phoenix kept the game close without its leading scorer and even took a lead early in the fourth, but the Pelicans rallied, getting big 3s from Jose Alvarado, Ingram and McCollum to take an advantage they wouldn't relinquish.

Ingram added tough back-to-back jumpers in the closing minutes to keep a final Suns rally at bay. New Orleans earned its first playoff win since 2018.

Continue reading below ↓

Ingram finished 13 of 21 shooting from the field.

Game Three is on Friday in New Orleans.

The Pelicans admitted they were a little surprised by the intensity of their Game 1 loss, especially during the first half when they fell into a 19-point halftime hole. They didn't make the same mistake on Tuesday, taking a 30-28 lead after one quarter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Suns rallied for a 61-56 halftime advantage thanks to Booker scoring spree. He scored all of his 31 in the first half on 12 of 18 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. He hit a 30-footer just before the halftime buzzer after the Pelicans inexplicably left him open.

Devin Booker shoots 12 for 19 in 25 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

BOOKER'S INJURY

Booker left the game and went to the locker room late in the third quarter. On the possession before he departed, he jumped to contest a fastbreak shot by New Orleans, but it wasn't immediately clear that he was hurt.

He returned at the beginning of the fourth quarter wearing warmups and never re-entered the game. Booker missed multiple games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKS

One of the more entertaining exchanges of the game came in the third quarter when the Suns' Mikal Bridges and Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes swapped spectacular blocks on back-to-back possessions.

Bridges struck first, swatting Hayes' turn-around jumper to start a Suns fastbreak. Bridges looked like he might finish with a dunk a few seconds later but Hayes recovered for his own block, trapping the ball with two hands against the backboard.

DA BABY

Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6 of 10 shooting and his final bucket was a heartwarmer.

Continue reading below ↓

The guard hit a tough corner jumper just before the buzzer and fell to the floor next to the crowd. Booker looked up and there was a baby in the lap of a man right next to him, so he gave the baby a fist bump before running back to the huddle.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: McCollum nearly had a triple-double, adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

Suns: Chris Paul finished with 17 points and 14 assists but shot just 5 of 16 from the field.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.