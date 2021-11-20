Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pelicans' Didi Louzada handed 25-game ban for drug violation

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada tries to stop Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's performance-enhancing drug rules.

    Louzada's suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

    "We were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA-NBPA Anti-Drug Program," said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

    "After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension.

    Limited action for Didi Louzada

    "We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience," Griffin added.

    Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019, when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.

    The 6-foot-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

