Devonte Graham's 61-footer at the buzzer for Pelicans breaks OKC heart

OKLAHOMA CITY — Devonte' Graham's 61-foot heave at the buzzer gave the New Orleans Pelicans a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 2.3 seconds remaining. The Pelicans inbounded to Graham, who launched the ball from near the 3-point arc on the other end of the floor to win it.

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points. Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams each scored 17 points and Mike Muscala added 16 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City led 102-100 in the fourth quarter before three straight baskets by Ingram put the Pelicans in front.

Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a 3 with 28 seconds remaining to cut New Orleans' lead to 106-105, but Ingram hit a contested mid-range jumper on the other end with 7.2 seconds left to push the Pelicans' lead back up to three.

The Pelicans fouled Gilgeous-Alexander intentionally to prevent him from shooting a 3. Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to cut New Orleans' lead to 108-107.

Ingram was fouled with 4.5 seconds left, and he made two free throws to make it a three-point game, setting up the final sequence.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Turned the ball over six times in the first quarter. ... Ingram scored 10 points in the second quarter. ... Made just 24 of 36 free throws.

Thunder: Guard Lu Dort sat out with a sprained left ankle. ... Shot just one free throw in the first half. ... Rookie guard Tre Mann fouled out after a Thunder coaches' challenge took a foul away from Gilgeous-Alexander and transferred it to him. Mann scored nine points in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

