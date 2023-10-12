Payton Pritchard sustains fine play as Celtics bounce back to beat 76ers

PAYTON Pritchard scores 17 points off the bench as the Boston Celtics defeated the 76ers, 112-101, in NBA preseason action on Wednesday in Philadelphia (Thursday, Manila time).

The Celtics took control with a 23-16 third quarter on the way to their second win in three games.

Sam Hauser shot 4 for 9 and wound up with 15 points, which was matched off the bench by Svi Mykhailiuk on 5 of 6 shootingfor the Celtics, who were coming off a loss to the New York Knicks.

Kelly Oubre led the Sixers with 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 off the bench, while Tyrse Maxey shot 7 for 17 and ended up with 17 points.

Philadelphia is 0-2 in the preseason.

Joel Embiid and James Harden did not dress for the game.

