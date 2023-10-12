Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 12
    NBA

    Payton Pritchard sustains fine play as Celtics bounce back to beat 76ers

    Celtics bounce back for 2-1 card in preseason
    by from the web
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    PAYTON Pritchard scores 17 points off the bench as the Boston Celtics defeated the 76ers, 112-101, in NBA preseason action on Wednesday in Philadelphia (Thursday, Manila time).

    The Celtics took control with a 23-16 third quarter on the way to their second win in three games.

    See Magic beat Pelicans, spoil Zion Williamson’s return from long layoff

    Sam Hauser shot 4 for 9 and wound up with 15 points, which was matched off the bench by Svi Mykhailiuk on 5 of 6 shootingfor the Celtics, who were coming off a loss to the New York Knicks.

    Kelly Oubre led the Sixers with 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 off the bench, while Tyrse Maxey shot 7 for 17 and ended up with 17 points.

    Sam Hauser

    Philadelphia is 0-2 in the preseason.

    Joel Embiid and James Harden did not dress for the game.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again