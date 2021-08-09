Payton Pritchard nails seven triples as Celtics edge Hawks

PAYTON Pritchard scored 23 points with all seven buckets coming on 3-pointers as the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks, 85-83, on Sunday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

Pritchard was 7 of 15 from the 3-point line while missing his three attempts inside the arc, and the second-year guard had five rebounds and five assists. Carsen Edwards had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Johnson, the 20th overall pick out of Duke, led the Hawks with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell scored 13 points apiece.

The Celtics were down 81-77 in the final minute when Pritchard hit a 3, then assisted on the go-ahead 3 by Romeo Langford with 12 seconds left after Juhann Begarin's steal. Langford scored 12 points.

TRAIL BLAZERS 93, HORNETS 86

Antonio Blakeney scored 27 points and 9-of-10 shooting, leading Portland over Charlotte.

James Bouknight, the 11th overall pick by the Hornets, scored 19 points, while No. 19 pick Kai Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds. LiAngelo Ball scored 16 points for Charlotte.

