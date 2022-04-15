Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Emotional Beverley slapped fine twice in 3 days totaling $55K

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for what the league declared "inappropriate statements," including the "egregious use of profanity" in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory.

    Patrick Beverley fine

    Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

    Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota's final regular-season game on Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.

    The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and play at Memphis on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

      Patrick Beverley reacts after a foul call early in the play-in game.
      PHOTO: AP

