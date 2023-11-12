Banchero, Wagner bros. star as Magic deal Bucks second straight loss

ORLANDO, Florida — Paolo Banchero had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Orlando's Wagner brothers combined for 43 points and the Magic dealt the Milwaukee Bucks their second straight loss, 112-97, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, two nights after a 54-point effort in Thursday's loss at Indiana.

The Bucks played a second game without Damian Lillard, who has a sore left calf.

Franz Wagner scored 24 for the Magic and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Suggs hit 4 of 8 3-point shots and added 20 points.

The loss broke Milwaukee's 14-game win streak against the Magic and marked the Bucks first loss in Orlando since March 14, 2018.

The Bucks fell behind 65-49 after a first half in which they had nine turnovers and missed nine free throws while sending the Magic at the line for 21 attempts. Orlando shot a season-high 35 foul shots in the game, making 30.

The Magic took that 16-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks made their first six shots in the period, including 3-pointers by Kris Middleton and Bobby Portis, and quickly reduced Orlando's margin to 11.

But they never got closer. Banchero answered with a long jumper and Jonathan Isaac hit a 3-pointer

The often-injured Isaac finished the game and scored 10 points, with five rebounds and a block in 17 minutes.

Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who played 29 minutes in Thursday night's loss to Atlanta after missing three games with a swollen left knee, was a late scratch.

Bucks: At Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Magic: At Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

