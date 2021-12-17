Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Caris LeVert sparks rout as Pacers hand Pistons 13th straight loss

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    By MARK AMBROGI Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    Pacers vs Pistons recap

    LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15.

    Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Cade Cunningham added 19 points, and Frank Jackson had 18. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.

    The Pacers had to play the last several minutes of the third quarter in the third quarter without Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner after they each picked up their fourth foul. Despite Sabonis playing just a little more than four minutes and Turner 6 1/2, the Pacers were able to take a 103-91 lead.

    Chris Duarte Cade Cunningham Pacers vs Pistons

    Turner finished with 16 points and four blocked shots. Sabonis had 12 points and a nine rebounds. Chris Duarte added 15 points off the bench.

    In a high scoring first half, the Pacers shot 50% to take a 70-64 lead. The Pistons shot 52.3% in the alf. Detroit took its largest lead at 12-2 before Indiana reeled off 10 in a row to tie it.

      TIP-INS

      Pistons: Coach Dwane Casey is out for personal reasons, not related to COVID-19. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian directed the team. .. Detroit last won at home against Indiana on Nov. 13.

      Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon sat out because of a sore right Achilles. Brad Wanamaker made his first start of the season, replacing Brogdon. Wanamaker finished with six points ... Acting coach Lloyd Pierce said head coach Rick Carlisle should be able to return for one of the weekend practices and coach Tuesday at Miami … Indiana recalled Goga Bitadze from its G-League affiliate Thursday. The Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Bitadze, who joined the Mad Ants on Tuesday, averaged 28.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games.

      UP NEXT

      Pistons: Host Houston on Saturday.

      Pacers: At Miami on Tuesday night.

