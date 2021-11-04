Pacers cruise past Knicks to spoil D-Rose milestone night

By MARK AMBROGI

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers' 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

Pacers vs Knicks recap

Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added 21 points for Indiana.

Continue reading below ↓

RJ Barrett led New York with 23 points, and Julius Randle added 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Knicks pulled to 85-83 on Derrick Rose's basket, but the Pacers scored the next five points to regain control.

Turner left the game in the second quarter after taking a blow to the head from Julius Randle while taking a charge. He returned in the second half and opened with a 3-pointer in the first minute in the third quarter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Indiana shot 45.3% in the first half to take a 59-50 lead. The Pacers made nine 3-pointers in the opening half, while the Knicks were 4 of 16.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Rose surpassed 12,000 career points with driving layup in the first quarter. Rose finished with 13 points. … Center Nerlens Noel made his season debut Wednesday after missing all four preseason games and the first seven regular-season games with a knee injury. Noel finished with two points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon returned to starting lineup after missing the last three games with strained left hamstring. Brogdon finished with 17 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Milwaukee on Friday night.

Pacers: At Portland on Friday night.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.