Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 7
    NBA

    Pacers trade injured guard Edmond Sumner to Nets

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Indiana sends Edmond Sumner, here guarding Kevin Durant in an NBA game, to Brooklyn for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet.
    PHOTO: AP

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.

    Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13. The former Xavier star posted had his best season in 2020-21, averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — along with 0.9 assists. He was Indiana's second-round pick in 2017.

    The 25-year-old Vaulet was Charlotte's second-round pick in 2015 but has played overseas since then. His rights were eventually traded to Brooklyn.

    After playingin his home country of Argentina and the last two seasons in Spain, Vaulet has a deal to play in Greece this season.

    Indiana also signed NBA veteran Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. The 32-year-old guard split his time with Golden State and Charlotte last season with combined averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Edmond SumnerEdmond Sumner

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Indiana sends Edmond Sumner, here guarding Kevin Durant in an NBA game, to Brooklyn for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again