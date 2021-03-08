Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis wins All-Star Skills Challenge

    DOMANTAS Sabonis made it all the way to the top this time, winning the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend on Sunday in Atlanta (Monday, Manila time).

    Runner-up to Bam Adebayo last year, Sabonis claimed the trophy this time by beating the Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic in the final.

    The 24-year-old Sabonis defeated Julius Randle of the New York Knicks before easing past Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks to reach the final.

    Vucevic edged Chris Paul in the other semifinal.

