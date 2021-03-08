Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis wins All-Star Skills Challenge

DOMANTAS Sabonis made it all the way to the top this time, winning the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend on Sunday in Atlanta (Monday, Manila time).

Runner-up to Bam Adebayo last year, Sabonis claimed the trophy this time by beating the Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic in the final.

The 24-year-old Sabonis defeated Julius Randle of the New York Knicks before easing past Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks to reach the final.

Vucevic edged Chris Paul in the other semifinal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos