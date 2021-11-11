Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Oubre scores 37 as Hornets beat Grizzlies to stop five-game skid

    by clay bailey, ap
    1 Hour ago
    Kelly Oubre plays 31 minutes, making 13 of 17 field goal attempts for 37 points, one better than the previous Hornets mark for points off the bench set by Malik Monk.
    PHOTO: AP

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-108, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) to snap a five-game losing streak.

    Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench.

    Gordon Hayward added 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball, who was coming off a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists Monday night in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

    Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points, 19 of them in the first quarter, and eight assists. Dillon Brooks, in his first game of the season after dealing with recovery from a left hand fracture, added 20 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19.

    Ja MorantJa Morant goes 13 for 27 in 37 minutes of action.

    TIP-INS

    Hornets: Ball received a flagrant foul 1 in the third quarter on a foul against Morant on a drive. … Outscored Memphis 26-16 in the second quarter.

    Grizzlies: Rookie F Ziaire Williams, who missed Monday night's game against Minnesota with a sore right wrist, also was active against Charlotte, but did not play. … Morant's 19 first-quarter points, marked the best scoring quarter of his career. … Desmond Bane has missed his last 15 3-point attempts.

    UP NEXT

    Hornets: Hosts New York on Friday night.

    Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Friday night.

