    Sat, Nov 21
    Dwayne Bacon reunites with coach Steve Clifford in Orlando

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    A PERSON with knowledge of the negotiations said the Orlando Magic and guard Dwayne Bacon agreed on a one-year deal for about $2.5 million this coming season.

    The Magic hold a team option for 2021-22, the person who spoke to AP said.

    Bacon is a Central Florida native, born in Lakeland, not far from Orlando. He played college ball at Florida State and spent his first three pro seasons in Charlotte.

    Steve Clifford, now the Magic coach, was his coach there in his rookie year.

    The Pistons received commitments Friday night from centers Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor, people familiar with those deals told AP.

    ESPN, which first reported the Plumlee agreement, said he would sign a three-year deal for $25 million.

