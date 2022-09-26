Magic guard Markelle Fultz has broken toe, no timetable for return

ORLANDO, Florida — Markelle Fultz has a broken left big toe and the Orlando Magic aren't sure when he will be able to get back on the court.

The Magic revealed the injury on Sunday (Monday, Manila time). Fultz is wearing a walking boot, and the team said "his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment."

See Tough start for Bucks as Middleton likely to miss beginning of season

Surgery will not be required.

Fultz got hurt during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando, the team said.

Markelle Fultz averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 18 games for the Magic last season. PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Orlando holds its media day on Monday and opens training camp on Tuesday.

Fultz was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, but has seen his career largely derailed by injuries and health issues. He was limited to 26 games over the last two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He also had dealt with a shoulder injury that was eventually determined as thoracic outlet syndrome — a nerve problem that affected not just his shoulder but his right arm and hand as well.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.